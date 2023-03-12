Woman (20s) dies, man and two children injured in horrific Limerick crash

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene and took three injured passengers to hospital.

A woman in her 20s has died and a man and two children were injured in a crash in Limerick last night.

The female driver was killed after the car she was driving crashed occurred at approximately 3.30am in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen. No other vehicles were involved.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene and took three injured passengers to hospital.

A male passenger (30s) was seriously injured and is being treated at University Hospital Limerick. Two children, a girl and a toddler boy are also being treated but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination will take place later today by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.