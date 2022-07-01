Woman (20s) arrested after off-duty Garda is seriously injured in Limerick hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them

A woman has been arrested after an off-duty Garda was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

Garda and Emergency Services rushed to the scene shortly after 7.15pm, where the cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher (Dromcolliher) and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

It is understood that the actions of the first responding Garda on the scene may have proved life-saving.

Gardai said a woman in her 20s was subsequently arrested by investigating officers in connection with the incident.

“She is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“A car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination.”

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” the press office said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.