Winter blackouts, fuel rationing and a return of €2-a-litre at the fuel pumps

Government sources fear we may soon be in for more price rises at the pumps. Photo: Alamy — © Alamy Stock Photo

There is growing alarm in Government over the threat of fuel rationing, while the price of petrol and diesel is on the brink of soaring again.

Sources say nationwide rolling blackouts loom due to Europe-wide supply problems.

The estimated risk of blackouts and the implementation of emergency fuel rationing plans has increased again, the Irish Independent understands, with senior officials planning for “when, not if” scenarios.

Also, from early next week, diesel and petrol prices are predicted to rise to €2-a-litre once again.

While Government leaders are playing down the threat publicly, significant planning to secure energy supplies to essential workers and services is under way.

The Energy Supply Emergency Group, chaired by Secretary General of the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications Mark Griffin has been meeting regularly and is due to meet again next week.

One source told theIrish Independent that due to the nature of the emergency energy supply plans, the first to be affected would be major energy users, a high proportion made up of foreign direct investment.

A source said there had been discussions around what the reputational damage could be to Ireland if this happened.

“What would that mean if those who bring investment began to lose confidence in Ireland?

“That has all been discussed, but the general feeling is if Ireland is forced to take that kind of action, so has the rest of Europe.”

Meanwhile, officials in agriculture and health have also sought assurances that households and hospitals would be protected in the event of rationing.

One source said: “Most rural dwellers rely on oil for fuel which is not as vulnerable to supply problems as gas.

“The big threat to the country is if Putin suddenly turns off the gas to Europe and we are all left scrambling.

“At present, we are in a better situation than mainland EU states which are currently dealing with gas restrictions. We get the vast majority of our gas supply through the UK.”

Another informed source who attends the Energy Emergency Supply Group meetings said the fact the Government is playing down the reality of the situation is no surprise.

“It’s 50/50 there will be very significant disruption to energy supply to Irish households this winter.

“It has already started, with major energy users being told that they must come off the grid at certain times.

“What happens next, is more of them will be told they have to come off the grid more often and for longer periods.

“Then you can pretty much guarantee gas will be maintained to households, no matter what. They would shut the industry down before cutting off gas to homes.

“Technically, it is much more difficult to disconnect and reconnect gas to individual homes. It would take months to turn them back on.

“The worst-case scenario is where we would have to introduce blackouts to homes, but this is more of a reality now than it ever was.

“Ireland’s recent history has seen several worst-case scenarios become a reality, including the crash and the pandemic. So not having a healthy fear right now would be ill-considered.”

Environment and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s recent RTÉ interview raised eyebrows within his own department.

Mr Ryan complained about newspapers printing details of “dramatic scenarios”.

“We expect to be able to supply the power that this country needs in the next two to three months,” he said.

One source said the fact he did the interview in the first place was surprising.

“He wants to talk about renewables. He doesn’t want to talk about the risk to energy security that is unfolding as we speak.

“But his officials are certainly very concerned about energy security. They have a path worn to the Department of the Taoiseach.”

Major energy users are already implementing emergency plans. Reserve generators are being used in a lot of industrial sites.

How emergency supply plans will unfold has also been discussed.

“If we introduce rolling blackouts, before getting to that stage, say to anyone with a backup generator to start running off that.

“Suppliers would go to their major users and tell them to come off the grid for a specific period of time every day. And this period of time will grow longer every day.

“But ultimately, the end game is that you could well have a situation where homes will be told they will be without power for certain times every day.

“And these blackouts will roll around the country.”