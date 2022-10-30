Winner of Dublin Marathon revealed as 25,000 runners take part

The event returned to the streets of the capital for the first time since 2019

Courtney McGuire, from Clonmel AC, crosses the line to win the women's national title at the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Martin Hoare, from Celbridge AC, crosses the line to win the men's national title at the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Nigist Muluneh, from Dublin, crosses the line to become the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon champion of the women’s field with a time of 2:28:32. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Taoufik Allam from Dublin, crosses the line to become the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon champion of the men’s field with a time of 2:11:30. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The winner of the Dublin City Marathon has crossed the finish line after a gruelling 26.2-mile race.

Since 1980, the annual event has brought runners from all over the world to Dublin, with 25,000 due to take part this year.

The event returned to the streets of the capital for the first time since 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the marathon in 2020 and last year.

Taoufik Allem of Morocco completed the course in a time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds, claiming the men’s race title.

Ashenafi Boja, from Ethiopia came second with a time of 2 hours 13 minutes and 59 seconds while Birhanu Teshome from Ethiopia came in third with a time of 2 hours 14 minutes and 26 seconds.

The national men's marathon title went to Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC from Conor Gallagher in second place and former overall Dublin Marathon race winner Sean Hehir in third.

Hoare (35) clocked a personal best time of 2 hours 20 minutes and 22 seconds to finish in seventh place in the overall international race field.

Nigist Muluneh of Ethiopia won the women's title in a time of 2 hours 28 minutes and 31 seconds.

Hawi Alemu Negeri of Ethiopia came second with a time of 2 hours 29 minutes and 35 seconds while Courtney McGuire (23) of Clonmel AC came third with a time of 2 hours 32 minutes and 52 seconds in her debut marathon.

In the wheelchair race, Patrick Monahan took his sixth victory in the Dublin Marathon in a time of 1 hour 37 minutes 31 seconds.