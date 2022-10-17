Wind warning for nine counties as over 2,000 premises without power and floods in parts

The yellow alert has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until noon today.

Strong winds are continuing to batter the country this morning, as a Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for nine counties.

"Southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 - 65km/h with gusts of 90 - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas. Disruption is expected,” Met Éireann said.

Heavy rain led to localised flooding in parts of the country yesterday. In Cork, emergency services worked tirelessly to clear the flood water as 30mm of rain fell in parts of the city.

It comes as over 2,000 homes and business are without power this morning.

1,473 customers have been impacted in Waterford city, as well as 285 in Tullamore, Co Offaly, while smaller outages have been reported in parts of Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Cavan.

According the ESB’s online powercheck service, the estimated restoration time for the major Waterford outage is 7.45am.

Met Éireann said it will be windy at first this morning with fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds, strongest along Atlantic coastal counties, which will slowly ease through the rest of the morning and early afternoon.

Scattered showers will also gradually clear northwards, as the day becomes mainly dry with good spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

It will be mainly dry and chilly tonight with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of zero to five degrees. Mist and fog patches will form in light winds. It will be milder in parts of the south and southwest with cloudier conditions developing along with freshening winds and patchy light rain or drizzle arriving towards morning.

The forecaster said it will be dry and sunny for most counties tomorrow. It will be cloudier in the southwest with patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 16 degrees.

There will be outbreaks of rain in the southwest with heavy falls in places on Tuesday night. The rain will extend north-eastwards overnight. but much of Ulster and north Leinster will stay dry until morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 7 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be a wet and cloudy day with widespread outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most persistent in the south and southwest with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected, reaching up to 15 or 16 degrees in parts of the south and southwest.

Wednesday night will be mild as the rain pushes north-eastwards with a drier conditions moving in from the southwest later. Lows of nine to 12 degrees are expected.

The forecaster said Thursday will be largely dry with sunny spells as the last of the overnight rain clears. There will be some patchy rain and drizzle, mainly over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees are expected.

On Thursday night outbreaks of rain in the southeast will extend northwards overnight but much of Ulster will stay dry until morning. It will be another mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees.

On Friday, widespread outbreaks of showery rain will continue to extend northwards with sunny spells moving into the south later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees are expected.

“Continuing unsettled through the weekend with highest temperatures remaining in the mid-teens,” Met Éireann said.