Wind turbine goes on fire off Wicklow coast after lightning strike

The fire is said to have now been extinguished, although the turbine is still smouldering

Dramatic images showing a wind turbine on fire off the Wicklow coast have been shared on social media after lightning strikes and thunder across the country.

It has been reported the offshore turbine, located approximately 10km off the coast of Arklow, caught fire after being struck by lightning earlier today.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard confirmed that they had responded to reports of the fire, which began to circulate at approximately 12.30pm.

Smoke emerges from one of the Arklow offshore wind turbines following an apparent lightning strike. 🌩️Pic by Eamonn Kinsella #Arklow #Wicklow #weather pic.twitter.com/vozdK4uNMf — ArklowTimes.ie (@ArklowTimes) October 19, 2022

The fire is said to have now been extinguished, although the turbine is still smouldering.

The Arklow Times tweeted: “Smoke emerges from one of the Arklow offshore wind turbines following an apparent lightning strike.”

It has been reported that the owners/operators of the turbine, GE Energy, decided to let the fire run its course.

However, reports suggest that there were no personnel on the 3.6-megawatt wind turbine when it was struck and that there was no threat to life.

Meanwhile, ESB are reporting nearly 500 customers in the Arklow area lost power as stormy conditions continue. Service was expected to be restored after 4pm.