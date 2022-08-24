Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder

Gangster ‘Fat’ Andy was blasted to death at a house in Saggart, Co Dublin on August 19, 201

Ann posted a picture of herself and Andy on the anniversary of his death

‘Fat’ Andy Connors’ wife, Ann, has paid a gushing tribute to her murder husband saying her life will never be the same without him.

As she marked the eighth anniversary of his death, the mum-of-six admitted that time is not a healer and the longer she is without him, the worse she feels.

Gangster ‘Fat’ Andy was blasted to death at a house in Saggart, Co Dublin on August 19, 2014 when a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a handgun entered the house through an open door.

Connors (45) was shot several times before dying in his wife’s arms. Four of the couple’s children and a niece were also in the house at the time.

In remembering her husband, Ann posted a tribute to the murdered gangster while a priest said a rosary at his graveside surrounded by family members on his anniversary.

She wrote: “Rest in peace to my lovely husband Andy who is 8 years gone today. Love and miss you more everyday. Andy, my life will never be the same without you. They say time is a healer but the longer I am without you, it’s feeling worse. Miss you so much from your wife nan.”

She also posted two pictures of the pair in happier times.

Ann has remembered Andy in a poignant new post

The Traveller gang boss was known for his lavish lifestyle and his headstone at St Michael’s Cemetery in Gorey, Co Wexford, reads Big Fat ‘Rich’ Andy Connors. He was buried with €100,000 of his jewellery including a Rolex watch which is worth €40,000.

‘Fat’ Andy led a burglary gang that terrorised the country for years, robbing elderly people of their savings and using violence against them.

He was murdered at The Ranch in Saggart, Co Dublin in 2014 when a masked gunman burst in and shot him dead in front of his wife and children.

Before his murder he was targeted several times by gardai under Operation Fiacla, which identified 200 members of his gang.

The Sunday World previously revealed how, in the run up to his murder, ‘Fat’ Andy was putting pressure on Jim Mansfield Snr’s former estate, claiming he was owed money which he had invested into dealings carried out by the late millionaire.

It is suspected he was killed by an INLA gang and while a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, nobody has been charged.

Last month, Ann turned up at the hearing in Trim Circuit Court on Tuesday where her son, John Connors, son pleaded guilty to a series of charges over ramming a garda car during a chase.

John Connors, who last year featured on the UK’s Crimewatch TV show, was arrested along with Thomas Wall near Slane, Co Meath in June 2021.

However, despite both men – who are currently in custody – seeking to have the case finalised as soon as possible after pleading guilty, Judge Martina Baxter was not in a position to go ahead with the hearing.

Thomas Wall complained that he had been on remand for 14 months on the charges.

The incident happened when gardai attempted to stop their car during which a “managed containment operation was carried out”.

During the pursuit, a garda car was rammed and a number of men fled the vehicle on foot, including Connors and Wall.

Connors and Wall, from Fortunestown Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin, had been charged with possession of burglary tools, including a sledgehammer, crowbar, wheel brace, bottles of bleach and three drums of petrol.

Wall was also charged with being in possession of other items including bottles of bleach, drums of petrol and a siphoning hose with the intention for use in a burglary.

The case is now due to be heard in October and would get “priority”, according to Judge Baxter.

Connors is one of a number of men wanted in the UK over a series of raids in which tracking devices were used to target robbery victims.

Also known as Jonathan Sluesy, he featured on an episode of BBC Crimewatch, in which CCTV of the alleged gang members was shown. Tracking devices were attached to their targets’ cars to monitor Chinese takeaway owners and raid their homes for cash and valuables during November 2019.

One member of the four-man gang, Terence O’Reilly, was subsequently arrested in the UK and jailed for two years and seven months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

At that court hearing it was heard police in Newcastle were able to intercept the tracking data and warned potential victims the gang had them in their sights.

UK police also want to quiz Connors over his alleged part in a 2019 burglary in Reading where cash, jewellery and watches were stolen.

John Connors was jailed in 2012 along with his father after they were nabbed by gardai along with Miley Connors in Cork.

‘Fat’ Andy was driving a silver BMW and the two younger men got out of the car and went into a house, a court heard at the time.

As they tried to break in, they were confronted by the owner but ran and jumped into the BMW.

All three were charged with attempting to commit a theft and ‘Fat’ Andy Connors was given a 10-month sentence, while his son was jailed for four months.