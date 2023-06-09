Wife makes desperate appeal for missing Co Offaly man to come home

‘You are the best husband, father, son, brother, nephew, friend and colleague in the world’

The wife of a Co Offaly man who has missing from his home for nearly four days has begged for him to come home.

Noel Guilfoyle was last seen on Tuesday, June 6, prompting the gardaí and his family, who are concerned for his well-being, to issue an appeal for information.

Noel (45) is approximately 5’ 10” in height, of slim build and balding. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he was last seen.

His wife, Chantelle, posted a heartbreaking message to her husband Noel, asking him to come back to his home in Tullamore as searches continue.

“Come home sweet husband of mine,” Chantelle wrote, adding , "we love you unconditionally”.

Chantelle has asked anyone who sees Noel to show him her message which says: "You are the best husband, father, son, brother, nephew, friend and colleague in the world."

She described her husband as her best friend, and her "forever person always."

"As your Mam May has said, we are all here with our arms wide open, waiting for you to walk into our home, our haven of peace, devotion and warmth which you love.

"Remember this is all that matters. Please come home to us and we will figure everything out together like we always do.”

Chantelle wrote late on Thursday night: “With every ounce of my body, heart, soul and mind I am willing you to do just that and head for home.

"I am doing the same here and will keep doing it with Mark, Indi and Hunter right beside me every step of the way. You will see us coming, listen to your heart and follow the beats home.

"We love you unconditionally, always. It’s time to come home sweetest husband of mine. Please come home. Wifey," the mother added.

Anyone with information on Noel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.