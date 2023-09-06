Widespread sadness as well-known Kerry man killed while out cycling is named locally

A woman in her 20’s was arrested on Sunday and remained in custody until Monday when she was released without charge

Some of the floral tributes mark the spot in Cromane where Pat Murphy lost his life in a road traffic accident on Sunday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Pat Murphy who lost his life in a road traffic accident on Sunday morning while cycling in Cromane.

There is widespread sadness across Killorglin and Cromane this week following the death of well-known Killorglin man Pat ‘Elvis’ Murphy who was killed while out cycling on Sunday morning.

Aged 67, Mr Murphy died when he was hit by a vehicle near Cromane Church – a cycle he did almost daily.

Mr Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision after he was thrown some distance from his bike and was found in a nearby garden.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested on Sunday and remained in custody until Monday when she was released without charge. She is also understood to be from a well-known family in the locality. A file is to be prepared for the DPP.

Pat was known far and wide and tributes have poured in for the man who was fondly known as ‘Elvis’.

Pat worked for the majority of his life in Jack Foley’s or Jacko’s Petrol Station, on the Iveragh Road. Manager Paul Murphy paid tribute to Pat and a memorial to the much loved member of staff has been set up in the shop.

A memorial for Pat Murphy in his workplace Foleys Spar/Inver Iveragh Road Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

“He was well-liked and well-loved by everyone in the shop and by the customers too. Pat would do anything for anyone. He was a decent and generous man,” he said.

Tragic details have since emerged of the accident.

The Kerryman understands that Mr Murphy was separated from his bike which was found in one location and Mr Murphy in a nearby garden.

It is understood that the vehicle involved failed to stop but did so further on following a separate incident. Debris on the road alerted a passer-by to the scene before making the grim discovery.

Glenbeigh based Cllr Michael Cahill knew Pat Murphy for many years.

He said to many he was known as ‘Elvis’ for his style and he was a regular at local dances down through the years, particularly in the Ross Inn which the Cahill family owned and how Cllr Cahill first got to know him.

Cllr Cahill said the tragedy has upset the entire local area and sympathies are with both families affected by the collision.

Cromane Community Council has also paid tribute to Mr Murphy.

“Our little community was rocked yet again this Sunday with the loss of Pat “Elvis” Murphy in a tragic accident. We will miss seeing Pat cycling his near daily route around Cromane and his friendly face in Jackos.

“Sincere sympathy to his wife Jackie, who is a Cromane native and all Pats family and friends and thinking of those who discovered the accident and the Gardai,” they said in a post online.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mr Murphy

His death notice says he is sadly missed by his loving wife Jackie, sister Mary, brothers Mike and Brendan and extended family.

Some of the floral tributes mark the spot in Cromane where Pat Murphy lost his life in a road traffic accident on Sunday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

He will repose today, Wednesday, September 6, at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning, September 7, from Flynn’s Funeral Home to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything relevant to the collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on the Killorglin to Cromane Road, between 8.20am and 9am, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.