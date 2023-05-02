Wicklow wheelchair user ‘humiliated’ after being forced to crawl off Ryanair flight

‘Having to crawl along the floor in front of some people who were watching me. It was humiliating’

A disabled Wicklow man has said he highlighted the “humiliating” experience of having to drag himself off a Ryanair flight in an effort to “highlight the reality of what happens to people in wheelchairs”.

Adrian Keogh took to social media over the weekend to reveal how he had to crawl down the metal steps of the Ryanair flight when it landed at Landvetter airport in Sweden on Saturday night at 11pm.

Keogh, who has a spinal injury after a construction accident in 2015, said all he wanted to do was “travel with dignity”.

Instead, the 37-year-old was subjected to a “humiliating” experience as cabin crew watched him struggle down the steps.

Keogh, who went to Sweden to visit his daughter for her 14th birthday was told when he landed in Sweden that the lift that would allow him to be taken off the plane in his wheelchair would take at least an hour to arrive.

So, he decided to crawl off the plane because he was in pain and didn't want to have to wait until midnight to leave.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Keogh posted a picture alongside an account of what happened.

“Please excuse the bad picture but this is a photo of myself having to crawl of a Ryanair flight which landed in Landvetter Airport tonight at 11pm,” he wrote.

“I am, as some may know, a full time wheelchair user and paid extra for special assistance to be lifted off the plane down to my wheelchair.

"It's unacceptable to expect me to crawl down the steep metal steps but on arrival I was informed that it would be at least one hour before they would have the lift available to help me off the plane so what option had I but to crawl off the plane?

“The Landvetter authorities blamed Ryanair and Ryanair blamed Landvetter. They especially didn't want us taking the picture,” he added.

Keogh later told MailOnline: “I feel terrible about it. How could this happen in 2023? I felt so humiliated being told that I had to wait at least an hour.

“And then having to crawl along the floor in front of some people who were watching me. It was humiliating. I just can't believe something like this happened.”

He claimed Ryanair and the airport had not provided him with the special assistance he had paid for.

“It's shocking that the service is not there for me. It's a total lack of respect,” Keogh said. “It was unacceptable to expect me to crawl down the steep metal stairs.

“I am not looking for anything, only the service I paid for and to be able to travel with dignity. I want to highlight the struggle wheelchair bound people have to deal with.

“People don't realise what things are like when you're in a wheelchair.”

Keogh said both the airline and airport “must be more responsible for their actions”, after the authorities at Landvetter airport blamed Ryanair and Ryanair blamed the airport.

'When you’re going in a wheelchair you don’t cut any corners. I’m just looking for people to be professional and for all people with disabilities to be treated fairly. We’re all equal and deserve to get to A to B safely. Hopefully I’m the last person this happens to.

“I’m not doing this for publicity, I want to highlight the reality of what happens to people in wheelchairs. It’s what we have to deal with.”

Campaign group, Access for All Ireland, shared Mr Keogh’s story on their social media account. They said: “This is not how we expect to be treated.

“What’s the excuse this time? Why wasn’t assistance and the accessible disembarking procedures in place?”

In a social media post Landvetter Airport apologised for the incident and blamed busy flight traffic and a medical emergency for the delay.

According to MailOnline, Ryanair, while looking into the incident, said that special assistance at the airport was provided by a third party.