Wicklow Leaving Cert who got maximum 625 points reveals his study secret

Fionn Laffan said his secret was quality rather than quantity

A student from Bray has gone and done the unthinkable by receiving 625 points in the Leaving Cert.

Fionn Laffan, who attends Coláiste Ráithín, amassed the staggering tally after getting the 25 bonus points awarded for the top grade in Higher Level Mathematics, together with H1s in his five other subjects, but the results, he said, “haven't hit him” yet.

To put that in perspective, the average Leaving Cert points tally in Ireland is between 400 and 419 as of 2022, so for someone to achieve 625 seems almost uncanny.

Some 58,056 students sat the Leaving Cert exams last year but only 5.5 per cent of those students scored above 600 points, and an even smaller number – 1.9 per cent – got the maximum score of 625 points.

Fionn said that while he did work hard for the exams, his secret was quality rather than quantity when it came to approaching his studies.

“I worked for a couple of hours per day, which may not sound a lot, but it adds up over time,” he said. “Then leading up to it, I began putting in more hours.”

He did say he was a little “shocked” at his result in French, as he wasn’t particularly confident about his linguistic abilities. Chemistry and Physics are more to his liking, and with his passion for those subjects he hopes to go to UCD to study Science.

Regarding the pressure that falls on the shoulders of those taking the Leaving Cert exams each year, Fionn admitted he did feel it, although he “brought quite a lot of it” on himself and it didn’t tend to come from others.

Naturally, this intensified as the big day approached but his words of reassurance for those about to head into it all next year are that “once the first exam was out of the way, the pressure lifted”.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Fionn, despite his acumen, as the teacher shortage which has hit schools up and down the country didn’t spare his school, and it found itself down one chemistry teacher, the area that he had hoped to excel in.

A teacher from Presentation College Bray provided some cover, and the school was able to get assistance from a third year university Physics student, who turned out to be “brilliant at teaching chemistry”.

But Fionn said he still had to do the extra work on his own, something he also recommends next year’s Leaving Cert students to take on board.

“I had to take it in my own stride," he said. “And it [teacher shortage] will probably be a problem this year, so you should try and branch out and go a bit further to a get a few steps ahead yourself,” he advised.