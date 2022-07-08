Wheelchair-bound Irish tourist (73) rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down

The woman experienced serious head trauma

An elderly wheelchair-bound woman (73) is in hospital with serious injuries in Spain after being knocked down by a vehicle while on holiday.

The woman was rushed to hospital in Tarragona on Thursday afternoon with serious head trauma after her motorised chair was driven into oncoming traffic.

According to local police, for unknown reasons the chair bolted off the sidewalk and into traffic where the occupant was knocked unconscious.

The victim is being treated at Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona where she is said to be in a serious condition.