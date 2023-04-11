What you need to know about the Irish sights Joe Biden is visiting
He kicks off his four-day trip on Tuesday in Belfast, with his itinerary also including visits to Co Louth, Dublin and Co Mayo.
The American President will start his four-day trip in Belfast, before visiting Co Louth, Dublin and Co Mayo.
US President Joe Biden is “very much looking forward” to his Ireland visit, according to a White House spokesman.
He kicks off his four-day trip on Tuesday in Belfast, with his itinerary also including visits to Co Louth, Dublin and Co Mayo.
The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement – and Biden has close links to Ireland.
Today's Headlines
'Traumatic' | Shocking video shows dog being blasted with hose in drive through car wash
Rip-off rovers | French police issue warning about Rathkeale Rovers tarmac gang after 2,000 complaints
Beautiful Day | The Edge’s daughter parties with Bono at her secret St Patrick’s Day wedding
'Things have changed' - Joe Biden opens address to Ulster University
ROUND THE BEND | Aisling O’Loughlin rants about flat earth, ‘dark ones’, and the ‘occultists’
Gang law | Four US prisoners charged after slashing inmate’s 'Irish Mob' shamrock tattoos
‘poker face’ | Irish mum with perinatal depression says it's miracle kids aren’t standing by her grave today
'senseless' | Teenager convicted of murdering boy in car park after killer’s mother calls 999
'ludicrous' | Dublin dad (39) who stored drugs in safe was being a ‘responsible parent’
Joe Biden lands in Northern Ireland as part of historic four-day trip