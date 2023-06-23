What RTÉ top earner Ryan Tubridy has said about his five pay cuts over the years

Tubridy previously said he had "no problem" with wage cuts.

Ryan Tubridy on the series finale of 'The Late Late Show'. Photo: Andres Poveda

RTÉ has been engulfed in a payments scandal after they admitted paying Ryan Tubridy €345,000 more than what it stated publicly it was paying him, resulting in the suspension of outgoing Director General, Dee Forbes.

The Sunday World has decided to take a look back over Ryan’s reported pay cuts over the years, as the state broadcaster expresses “profound regret” over the issue.

Former 'Late Late Show' host Ryan Tubridy. Photo: RTÉ

March 2009

This was the height of the recession and purse strings were being tightened across Ireland after the economic crash.

Unions at the time strongly criticised RTÉ’s high-paid stars who refused to take a pay cut while ordinary staff were facing a drop of 6%.

RTÉ’s senior managers took a voluntary 10% pay cut and the station’s top earners then agreed to follow suit.

Tubridy spoke about his reported decrease in earnings and payments to charity.

“Until now, I have not been in a position to take a pay cut in RTÉ. Thankfully, my legal situation has changed in recent days. This allows me to join my colleagues, who are all facing tough times, by taking a 10% pay cut.”

Secretary of the RTÉ trade union group Mary Curtin said at the time: “The unions thank those who volunteered a pay cut.”

RTÉ secured €27m of savings mainly through a 12-month pay freeze- that year.

Ryan Tubridy and outgoing RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

April 2012

The country was still in the doldrums as London hosted the Olympics 11 years ago.

Thousands of farmers marched through Dublin city in protest at Government cuts and while canvassing in Athlone, Taoiseach Enda Kenny told an unemployed bus driver to "get a job".

Tubridy reportedly took further pay cuts in the wake of €25m in cutbacks announced for RTÉ.

"I'm more than willing to do my bit," Mr Tubridy said.

"I think everyone is at risk. I would be a fool to go in and plan ahead for the next five years on the basis of my job security in RTÉ. That's foolish. Don't forget I am a freelancer, I'm not an RTÉ staffer. I don't have pension rights or anything like that," Ryan said.

On the subject of his own pay, which suffered a reported 30pc drop, Tubridy, said he had "no problem" with wage cuts.

"Everyone is being hit. It's not my call to say whether its fair or not, to comment on number 14 or 15, my opinion on their pay check is irrelevant.

“What I do think is fair is that I am getting a cut, and rightly so, I think that's okay. I understand it. That's the real world... I don't have a problem with it so it's not an issue for me."

Ryan said he was aware of the impact cuts were having on day to day work in RTÉ.

"Where I am working, cuts are taking place, difficult decisions are being made. Staff are either retiring or leaving. What I am impressed by is the response of the people on the programme I am working with.

"What they are doing under the circumstances is pretty amazing,” Ryan said.

August 2012

It had been announced Tubridy was accepting a salary cut that would see his pay drop more than €150,000 in total since 2008.

The broadcaster revealed he suffered a deeper reduction to his wages than station director Noel Curran had asked for.

Tubridy refused to say exactly how much his wages would ultimately drop, as negotiations on his contract were still under way.

The pay cut meant his yearly wages were reportedly slashed to less than €373,333.

"I'll be taking a pay cut of 30pc and beyond," said Tubridy.

"That's the world we live in. I'm completely ok with that. It is in excess of 30pc. It's down to the economic demands of our time."

Tubridy earned an apparent €533,333 in 2008, so this meant he would have taken a cut of over €159,000 following contract negotiations.

Chair of the RTÉ Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh

November 2019

In 2019 in Ireland it was announced the number of homeless people in emergency accommodation exceeded 10,000 for the first time and it was revealed the FAI was up to its eyes in debt.

Tubridy said he was willing to take a pay cut as part of RTÉ’s cost-cutting measures.

He said he had taken a reduction in previous years and was willing to do so again.

"I've taken a pay cut before, I took over 30pc the last time and they've asked for more, which would bring it up to about 45pc or thereabouts since I took 'The Late Late Show'," he said.

"And when it comes to this sort of issue that's not something I've been found wanting in, and that continues to be the case."

The presenter reportedly took a pay cut of 30pc in 2013 during the recession, which reduced his pay to €495,000.

As part of RTÉ's cost-cutting measures in 2019, the star's salary was set to fall by a further 15pc cut.

Money and a calculator

February 2023

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes commented on a report about the salaries paid to RTÉ’s highest-paid presenters.

The document revealed how the state-owned broadcaster was reducing down the salaries paid to the big stars in the station.

Tubridy was leading the pack – it was claimed – by taking a pay cut of €55,000 or 11 per cent between 2019 and 2021, taking his pay down to €440,000.

"We are aware that the fees of high-profile presenters attract considerable public interest. Over the past 15 years RTÉ has reduced these fees by c. 40 pc. We continue to keep them under review,” Ms Forbes said.

June 2023

RTÉ admits paying Ryan €345,000 more than what it stated publicly it was paying him.

The money was paid between 2017 and 2022, revealed by a Grant Thornton review. Some of the money stemmed from a sponsorship deal with a third party that was not renewed and the rest of the payments are still under investigation.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ Board, said the matter was one of "profound regret" for RTÉ, adding that the Board is "well aware that this is a serious breach of trust with the public,” and Dee Forbes is suspended from her employment.