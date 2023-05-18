Wexford woman speaks of sexual abuse suffered as a child locked in underground cell

‘They hid me in a tunnel whenever the school inspector came - it was terrifying’

Maureen Sullivan quaked as she was locked in an underground cell to throw a blanket over her sexual abuse.

As a 12-year-old victim of physical and sexual abuse, she found herself confined to the darkness of an underground cavern.

And to this day, the legacy and shadow of a victim of the Magdalene Laundries continues.

“That’s what angers me to this day,” Maureen told the Sunday World. “I went through this and still people look at me as if I have betrayed someone.”

Maureen was 12 when she was consigned to the Magdalene Laundry in New Ross, Co Wexford.

The victim of years of abuse at the hands of her she confided in a schoolteacher and rather than finding herself protected and trusted she was locked in damp dark tunnel under a church.

It was an Ireland that believed the abuser over the abused.

“They hid me inside a tunnel,” she said.

“Whenever the school inspectors came to the place we were ushered into a tunnel beneath the church, it was cold it was terrifying. We could have been down there for hours.”

Hence the title of her book Girl In The Tunnel — a euphemism for Ireland’s hidden secret, buried and barely talked about.

“It was horrible and terrifying, a nightmare, can you imagine a child being put through that after they had been sexually abused? Of course I’m still angry.

“And I’m angry at the people of New Ross who regard me as some kind of traitor.”

The Magdalene Laundries were institutions usually run by Catholic orders.

They were run ostensibly to house “fallen women”, an estimated 30,000 of whom were confined in these institutions in Ireland.

But for Maureen it was an unnecessary punishment.

“The abuse I suffered was horrendous, the abuse I suffered after I went into the system was at least as bad,” she says.

“I was 12 years of age, we were hauled out of bed and put to work for hours on end. I had just left my mother and I was contending with the sexual abuse I had suffered.”

Her return to New Ross wasn’t easy.

“It was a nightmare, can you try and imagine a child coming back to her community with that kind of experience?” she asks.

Within 24 hours of her confiding in her teacher she was taken from her home and placed in the care of the Good Shepherd Nuns.

What possessions she had were stripped from her and she was put to labour — scrubbing floors, washing dishes, doing the laundry, all the while not being allowed to speak to anyone.

“It was so difficult to write this book, because of what I went through, but because of what others went through. It’s disgusting,” she says.

The detail in Maureen’s books about the nature of her abuse are brutally honest and disturbing.

“The sexual molestation and eventually the rapes that would leave me with pains in my hips and abdomen and cramps that would sometimes make me vomit.

“I was often so sore that moving my legs was agony and I could only shuffle to school miles behind the others,” she says.

For Maureen, the abuse at can never be forgiven but more so what she endured as a child at the hands of the Good Shepherd Nuns.

Viciously beaten by nuns, hidden away in an underground cavern, her book is the story of a nation’s hidden shame.

“I was a little girl who suffered what no little girl should go through. The people I relied on betrayed me, I was so badly abused I couldn’t walk, then I was so badly abused I couldn’t talk. Until now.”