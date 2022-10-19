Wexford TD Paul Keogh slammed after saying Dublin’s O’Connell Street ‘full of druggies’

‘I wouldn't send a tourist to O'Connell Street because I’d be ashamed to send them to see what is down there’

Wexford TD Paul Keogh has been slammed for referring to Dublin’’s O’Connell Street as a place “full of druggies, crime, antisocial behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse”.

Speaking in the Dail, the Fine Gael deputy said he was “absolutely ashamed” of the city’s main thoroughfare as an Irish person.

“This is our main national street in our capital city,” he declared. “And I absolutely, minister, if Dublin City Council do not address what's happening on O'Connell street and the surrounding streets around it, like there's nobody, I wouldn't send a tourist to O'Connell Street because I’d be ashamed to send them to see what is down there.”

In repsponce Gerry Gannon, a Social Democrats TD who represents Dublin Central, tweeted that “a couple of weeks back in Paul Kehoe’s constituency, a GAA ref was violently assaulted while leaving the pitch”.

“I don’t remember him raising a squeak about it as it didn’t give FG pols a chance to kick vulnerable groups. I want to discuss Dublin in the Dàil, but this is pathetic.”

Deputy Gannon also raised issues regarding O’Connell Street after last night’s RTÉ Prime Time special.

Deputy Gannon said the “deeply unflattering depiction of our capital’s main thoroughfare on tonight’s programme will come as little surprise to north inner city residents or those who use O’Connell Street on a regular basis”.

“The issues raised in the report, including anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and heavy littering, are all symptomatic of a wider problem that has resulted in the decline and decay of once thriving parts of our city,” he said.

“While I am proud to represent O’Connell Street, this area has long suffered from neglect due to a lack of leadership. As a former Dublin city councillor, I have seen dozens of plans drawn up for the area that have come to nothing.

“The reality is that city councils only have an illusion of power, with unelected officials making decisions they’ll never be held accountable for. At a minimum, Dublin urgently needs a directly elected mayor with executive powers who would be answerable to the public and the Government.

"For over a year, I have been asking the Oireachtas Business Committee to allow statements on Dublin city to be heard in the Dáil. Despite receiving a positive response to my request last year, and again last month, the Taoiseach informed me today that this may not happen until at least mid-November.”

He added: "It is unacceptable that it is taking such an inordinate amount of time to schedule the bare minimum - statements, on the problems blighting Dublin, in the Dáil. These statements will be just a first step in our efforts to achieve collective political responsibility for our capital city.

“In the absence of leadership, a multi-departmental approach, driven by our national parliament, is required to stem the decline of our beautiful and historic city.”