Wexford service station ‘in middle of nowhere’ sells unclaimed winning Lotto ticket worth €2m
A spokesperson for the National Lottery has urged the Wexford winner to “sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.”
A busy service station in Gorey, Co. Wexford made one lucky customer a multimillionaire on Saturday, selling the winning Lotto ticket worth €2m in the shop.
The winner is yet claim their jackpot prize but storeowners Martin and Catherine Canavan are overjoyed for the anonymous Lotto winner.
"I’m so excited, I can barely speak!,” said Catherine. “This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold so there is certain to be great excitement around as soon as the news gets out.”
"We’re a busy little shop out in the middle of nowhere.”
“We’ve been running the service station sixteen years and most of our staff have been with us since the very first day. We’ve been kept going over the years by our amazing local customers,” Catherine added.
"They are fantastic to us, and I’m so delighted someone has won this life-changing amount of money. We wish the winner the very best of luck with their prize.”
"The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize,” they said,
The newly-minted Lotto winner is the 32nd National Lottery millionaire this year alone.
