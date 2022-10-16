Wexford player scoops €2m in Saturday’s National Lottery draw

This latest prize is the third time the Lotto Jackpot has been won in the last 12 days.

The National Lottery are urging Wexford players to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s 10th Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were: 7, 19, 24, 30, 36, 44, and the bonus was 41.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed on Monday.

The lucky winner, who is yet to make contact with the National Lottery, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. The Wexford winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

In total, over 86,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws last night.

A National Lottery spokesperson this morning said: “There’s huge excitement as this latest win is the third time a Lotto player has scooped the jackpot in just 12 days! One of our lucky players in Wexford is now in possession of a ticket worth a life-changing €2 million!

“This morning, we are appealing to all our players in Wexford to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible. This latest Wexford winner is the 10th Lotto jackpot winner of the year and the 32nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.”