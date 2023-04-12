Wexford man recalls close encounter with UFOs that left him 'dumbfounded'

“These objects were traversing the skies in split seconds”

Chris Mellon; former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Staff Director of the Senate Intelligence Committee

A triangular shaped UFO is seen in a still from a video recorded by US Navy; confirmed by Pentagon to be authentic.

Wexford man, Rob Kennedy, saw UAP above White's Hotel in the south east of the country.

As the US waits for further Congressional hearings into UFOs expected later this year, one Irish man has recalled his close encounter in 2014.

Wexford native, Rob Kennedy, was returning home one winter evening when he encountered two UFOs.

“I was walking back from a lecture in the local library,” he said. “It was eight o’clock in the evening, December 2014. There is a foot pass that goes past the Arts Centre and White’s Hotel in Wexford. It was cold.

“I looked to my right at what were two stars. I looked a bit closer and they started to move. They started to move at incredible speeds, ridiculous speeds, traversing the night sky in split seconds.

“They got brighter, these two white objects. They were three times the size of Sirius, the brightest star in northern hemisphere,” Rob said.

“They shot around for about two minutes; I was totally dumfounded. I had a phone, but no battery. I didn’t want to take my eyes off this thing that was happening.

“They stopped and shot towards the east, gone.

“It’s very interesting what is happening in America with the information being leaked,” Mr Kennedy added.

It comes as an official EU memo warned unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or UFOs, are “critical events” that could threaten “aerial security in Europe.”

The information was revealed in a document addressed to an Irish citizen who had enquired about the matter.

Former Italian defence chief, Mr Claudio Graziano, highlighted in the memo how serious the subject is taken in Brussels.

“UAP’s are critical events that could threaten the air traffic and aerial security in Europe. I agree we must pay more attention to that,” the General wrote.

Mr Graziano pointed out how each country in Europe deals with its own air space and reporting methods for UAP.

“I have to underline that aerial security and defence remain a strict national jurisdiction and all the European countries have already some reporting procedures in place.

“In my capacity as Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, I can only raise this issue to the attention of the Chiefs of Defence of the Member States while recommending a closer co-ordination among them and a possible data-sharing with the concerned EU institutions.

“We require more consciousness from the EU citizens on those issues,” the General wrote.

Strange lights filmed over North Atlantic in 2019.

Dublin man, Chris Gaffney, was in correspondence with General Graziano. Mr Gaffney is an Irish representative for ICER – the International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research, an organisation comprised of academics, scientists and researchers.

“I was pleased, I got what I wanted, which was a recognition from the top General in Europe at the time just how seriously he takes this subject,” Chris told sundayworld.com.

Mr Gaffney subsequently sent an FOI – freedom of information - request regarding UAP to the Irish Defence Forces and Department of Transport.

These FOI requests were declined, though granted ‘in part.’

“I have considered the potential adverse effects that may arise because of the disclosure of the requested information,” wrote Anthony McKenna, Major General Deputy Chief of staff.

“The information not released relates to the specific section of the Defence Forces that deals with assessing potential threats to the State.

"While the expectation that adverse effects will occur is low, it is not unreasonable,” Mr McKenna said.

Correspondence was subsequently released from the Aviation Safety and Security Division of the Department of Transport, where two officers discussed an ongoing UFO incident.

“A call was received from Kilcock reporting mysterious lights to the south of a house from 04:00 – 04:30 am for the past week.

"I’m not sure what the follow up is here, but I figured this was in the domain of space,” wrote one officer in an email.

A reference was subsequently made to the “security aspect of this” and further correspondence over which section had jurisdiction regarding air navigation.

Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Intelligence, Chris Mellon, also recently spoke about UFOs on his personal blog, saying “we know they exist.”

“Unbeknownst to most Americans, President Biden just signed into law far-reaching legislation that could soon confirm the existence of an alien presence", he revealed.

“The new legislation directs the new AARO- ‘All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office’- to develop a UAP science plan to assess the mysterious and mind-bending capabilities being reported.

“It also provides a secure process for anyone who has signed an official US government secrecy agreement related to UAP to come forward.

“We know UFOs exist; this is no longer an issue. The US Navy has acknowledged the fact that they exist.

“The issue now is: why are they here, where are they coming from and what is the technology behind these devices we have been observing?” he asked.