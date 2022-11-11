Wexford man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car ploughs into school bus
There was a significant emergency response on Thursday morning after the “serious collision” involving a school bus full of teenagers bound for the nearby Bridgetown College
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving early on Thursday morning after his car collided with a school bus at a remote crossroads in south Wexford.
The incident took place at a rural crossroads near Bargy Castle, Tomhaggard, at approximately 8.45 a.m.
Multiple ambulances and gardaí rushed to the scene fearing the worst. However, thankfully no injuries were reported among the students on board the bus, while the driver was brought by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital where his injuries are described as non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.
The children on board the bus received medical attention, as did the driver of the car involved. He was also questioned at the scene by gardaí and it is understood that he was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test. He was then conveyed to Wexford Garda Station.
A full technical examination of the scene was also carried out, however, the general feeling from those in attendance was that things could have been much worse and it was a lucky escape for the teenagers on board.
