Wexford man (91) and son rushed to hospital after gas explosion destroys home
"There are guards, fire brigades, ambulances here. The whole house is gone. Daddy’s house is gone. I’m shaking”
An explosion caused by a gas leak has destroyed the home of a Wexford pensioner.
91-year-old John Kearns was in his home in Clone, Ferns, Co Wexford with his son Andrew when the disaster struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Andrew was lighting a stove in the kitchen when the explosion occurred, destroying the roof of the house and blowing through the windows of the kitchen.
Andrew and John managed to escape the blaze and were quickly taken to Wexford General Hospital where it is understood that the pair are being treated for shock and burns but are in a stable condition.
Speaking outside John’s house after the incident, John's daughter Mary Brennan Kearns said that the family are in severe shock.
"There are guards, fire brigades, ambulances here. The whole house is gone. Daddy’s house is gone,” said Mary. “I’m shaking.”
“Thank God my brother was here when it happened.”
