Wexford hotel evacuated after arson attack in car park led to explosion

Flames captured on camera as a car is engulfed in fire at the Brandon House Hotel car park in New Ross Wednesday night.

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on vehicles following an explosion in the car park of Co Wexford hotel shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The explosion saw guests at the Brandon House Hotel evacuated as emergency services battled the blaze. It is believed an accelerant was used to ignite a Mini and Audi with a fuel trail leading to both cars, while two adjoining vehicles were damaged.

New Ross Garda Superintendent Jarlath Duffy said: “We are treating it as arson and we’re investigating it as a criminal damage incident.”

Supt Duffy said nobody has been arrested, adding that one of the vehicles belonged to someone from outside the New Ross area, while the other written-off vehicle was owned by a businessman.

During the incident, the two cars became engulfed in a fire ball. Such was the intensity of the heat, a 171 Volvo car parked two spaces away from it also sustained serious damage.

Supt Duffy said CCTV is being monitored and he has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030.

"If they were there or in the area at the time and have any information that would assist us they can contact us and they will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

When asked if the crime is gang related, Supt Duffy said: “We are looking at all avenues and motives.”

People in surrounding housing estates heard a loud explosion at around 11.30pm last night, and shortly afterwards, two fire tenders from New Ross arrived at the scene.

The hotel was evacuated for around 20 minutes with everyone from children to elderly people waiting outside until such time as the fire service confirmed that the scene was safe. The fire service remained at the scene until around 3.30am as forensic investigations continued.

The scene at the Brandon House Hotel on Thursday morning.

One eye witness who was staying at the hotel, and who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I worked with the fire service and that was potentially a very dangerous situation as the trees could have went up like candles and – as they’re located beside the hotel – there could have been fire damage to the corner room.”

He said all guests were evacuated in a calm manner and waited outside until the fire crews had the blaze under control. The fire crews remained at the scene for several hours, with gardaí also in attendance.

A local resident said: “It was frightening enough. If the trees had caught fire, there are several central heating oil tanks in the back gardens, along with a gas tank belonging to the hotel a few yards up from the actual blaze.”