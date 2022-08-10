Wexford fire hero fights for life after crash: ‘The kids just want Daddy to come home’

Stephen Malone raised an alarm in a massive blaze a decade ago – potentially saving many lives

The Malone family on Stephen and Jenny's wedding day last September.

A Co Wexford father-of-three who raised an alarm in a massive blaze at an apartment complex in New Ross a decade ago – potentially saving many lives – is fighting for his life in a coma having sustained catastrophic injuries in a crash.

The accident occurred at Davidstown on July 30 when Stephen Malone came off his bike.

His wife Jenny said gardaí contacted her early that Saturday morning to tell her Stephen had been in a very bad motorbike accident.

“He had been rushed to Waterford and was critical. Stephen sustained head injuries, broken ribs, punctured lungs, a spine fracture.

"He had to have his kidney removed. It was an absolute nightmare,” said Jenny, speaking from her Campile home.

Stephen (33) was transferred to Cork University Hospital prior to being moved to the Mater.

“It was touch and go. The operation on his kidney was the most serious with the internal bleeding,” the New Ross woman said.

The fire at Kennedy Plaza on January 20, 2012.

The couple – who have three children, PJ (11), Dia (8) and Lorcan (4) – have received tremendous support within the community, including through a GoFundMe page set up by close friend Susie O’Leary from New Ross, which raised €3,300 minus GoFundMe administration fees.

“The amount of help and healing and prayers is something we are so grateful for. The kids are getting a lot of support.”

The couple were married in September 2021 having gone out for 13 years.

Stephen was there in the Kennedy Plaza apartments on the evening of January 20, 2012, when a fire gutted the five-storey building.

“He called everyone on their intercoms to get out of the fire and escorted the firebrigade,” Jenny recalled.

“He is a brilliant family man and people person, someone who offers help to everyone, but never asks for it.”

She said Stephen’s condition was very weak in the Mater.

Stephen and Jenny.

“He wasn’t coming out of sedation after the operation on his spine. They were very worried about concussion to the brain but when I arrived and started talking to him he moved and did the brain movements the doctors were looking for.”

Stephen was transferred to University Hospital Waterford where he came out of sedation on Monday evening.

Jenny said his mother, Elaine White, father Lalo Malone, brothers, Jenny’s parents, Helen and John, his sisters and his brothers his motorcycle club friends have all been praying for his recovery.

“The kids just want their Daddy better and to come home.”

Dia, PJ and Lorcan.

A garda investigation continues into the accident on the road where there have been two accidents over recent times.

Meanwhile, Jenny has been keeping a vigil beside her husband’s bedside at University Hospital Waterford, praying that he will get better and can come home to celebrate their first wedding anniversary with their family around them.

“The guards said he was unconscious at the scene having suffered horrific injuries. The motorbike was intact. An investigation is ongoing. There had been two accidents there before with grain found on the road,” said Jenny.