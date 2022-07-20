Wexford family collects €5.6m Lotto jackpot

The large family of 16 became Ireland’s 6th Lotto jackpot winner of the year when they won €5,612,385 on Wednesday 29 June.

A Wexford family has collected their Lotto jackpot prize worth more than €5.5 million.

The winning Normal Play Pick ticket was sold in the Day Today store in Slaney Place, Enniscorthy.

The ecstatic family, who wish to keep their win private, spoke of their disbelief at winning such a life-changing prize.

“We’ve been running the same numbers for 18 years, and couldn’t believe it when they actually came up,” they said.

“Our numbers are made up of birthdays and special dates that mean something to all of us. We must have checked the ticket a hundred times between us.

“We’re looking forward to clearing our mortgages, changing a few cars and going on holiday. We’re a really close family and can’t wait to celebrate together in style,” they added.

As there was no winner of the jackpot on Saturday, tonight's Lotto jackpot rolls towards an estimated €4 million.

Meanwhile, a second family also claimed a huge National Lottery prize today.

The Laois family collected their EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 which they won on Tuesday 12 of July.

The family, who also wish to remain private, spoke of the difference the win will make to their lives, saying: “It cost me €100 to fill up the car yesterday. This is going to take huge pressure off us and offer us some peace of mind.”

Their winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Gala store on Grattan Street in Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Meanwhile, the top prize winner from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw has already taken home their winnings.

The Dublin player, who wishes to remain private, purchased their ticket on Monday 18 July in Jordan’s SuperValu, Fortunestown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and scooped up an incredible €500,000.

As a UK player scooped the historic top prize of €230 million in last night’s EuroMillions draw, Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now guaranteed to be €17 million.