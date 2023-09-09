Wexford couple who died in Rome crash were due to take grandchildren to Disneyland

The scene of the accident where Paul and Mary Reilly died in Rome

The Co Wexford couple who died when they were struck by a car on a busy road in Rome were due to take their grandchildren to Disneyland next week.

Members of the family of Paul and Mary O’Reilly will travel to Rome over the weekend to complete the identification of their parents who died after they were struck by a car in Rome on Thursday.

Describing the accident, Cllr Jim Moore, chairman of Rosslare Municipal District, and cousin of Mary O’Reilly, said: “This is a traumatic incident for everyone involved.”

Cllr Moore also said that both the Co Wexford couple’s sons, Darren, who works in Toulouse, France, and Andrew, who lives in Bray, Co Wicklow, arrived home yesterday where they were consoled by grieving family members, relatives and neighbours.

“We are hoping that the post-mortem of autopsy will be completed on Monday. It’s a weekend but it’s still giving us an opportunity to get our heads around matters and deal with what has been presented to us,” Cllr Moore said.

Meanwhile, a book of condolences has been opened in the tragic couple’s parish church in Kilmore, and also in Stella Maris Hall in Kilmore Quay.

Married Irish couple killed in Rome holiday

“The book of condolences has been opened in Stella Maris Hall where Mary worked. It will give people an opportunity to meet and express their feelings. It will be an open house where Mary worked which is important as people come to terms with the tragedy,” Cllr Moore added.

Cllr Moore said: “We will gather around as a family and a community to support their children. There is a feeling of stunned silence in the area.”

Parish priest Fr Pat Mernagh said opening of the book of condolences presented a way for people to offer their name to the list of people wanting to express their sorrow to the family.

Paul (60) and Mary O’Reilly (59) had travelled to Rome on Tuesday for a week-long holiday but were struck by a car as they crossed the road to a bus stop, dying instantly at the scene.

The couple were due to bring their grandchildren to Disneyland next week on their return home from Rome.

Fr Mernagh said: “They were looking forward to having a little holiday. It’s such a tragic, tragic situation.”

Mr O’Reilly had previously worked in the fishing industry and was currently working in the maritime area, which took him abroad a lot. Mrs O’Reilly worked in the local community centre in Kilmore as a seamstress and is well known and liked through the community.

The couple were killed after being struck by a car at a busy intersection while crossing the road on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of Rome near the Presidential Palace, Castel Porziano, shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man from Rome, remained at the scene and tried to lend assistance but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Local police secured the scene on Thursday afternoon and began an investigation into the fatal accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

The road on which the two were killed is noted as one of Rome’s most dangerous with a string of recent deaths there resulting from traffic collisions.