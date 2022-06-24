Wet weekend ahead as Met Eireann issue thunderstorm warning

Pack your brolly… and your sunglasses!

A wet weekend is upon us as Met Eireann have issued a yellow rain and thunderstorm warning for Munster and Connacht.

The forecaster has warned of heavy showers and longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding.

The warning remains in place from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

Across the country there will be widespread rain that is heavy at times with a possibility of spot flooding.

Overnight the rain will continue across the west, turning potentially heavy and thundery. Further east will be clearer with isolated showers. Lowest temperatures will be 7 to 10 degrees with fresh southerly winds, reaching gale force across the west.

Saturday will be an unseasonably cold day wind and rain, with heavy spells across the western half of the country.

In the east it will be dry to start before the rain spreads across the country later in the evening.

Highest temperatures will be 11 to 17 degrees celsius.

As the night moves in there will be more rain with fresh winds and lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees celsius.

Sunday will bring a break to the bad weather as a mix of sunny spells set in early in the day.

However, later in the evening there will be widespread heavy, thundery showers.

Throughout the night there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest.