Wet Easter Sunday in store ahead of stormy conditions forecast for next week

There is a wet Easter Sunday in store with showers spreading nationwide from the west, while stormy conditions are forecast for next week.

Met Éireann said there will be some bright spells across the eastern half of the country this morning, but it will be a generally cloudy day with outbreaks of rain developing in the west through the morning.

Outbreaks of rain will then extend eastwards across the country during the day, reaching the east coast by mid-afternoon. Showers will ease in the west during this evening. Highest temperatures today will range from 10C to 13C.

As the band of rain clears from the east early on Sunday night, scattered heavy or thundery showers will follow from the west with a slight chance of some hail locally. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 5C and 9C.

On Bank Holiday Monday, there will be widespread showers with some sunny spells. The forecaster said some of the showers will be heavy, with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible. The showers will ease tomorrow evening as drier spells develop. Highest temperatures of 9C to 12C are forecast.

Showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Monday night, with clear spells developing in the east and north. However, cloud will thicken in the southwest with rain developing there towards morning. Lowest temperatures will drop to between 1C and 4C.

Met Éireann said the exact details are still uncertain for Tuesday but currently the forecast suggests southerly winds veering westerly will be strong and gusty with gales in some coastal areas. Rain will continue to extend north-eastwards during the morning before clearing to showers later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 7C to 11C.

It will be cold and windy on Tuesday night with widespread showers and gusty conditions at times. There will be a chance of hail, isolated thunderstorms and possibly a few brief wintry flurries over high ground. Lows will range from 0C to 4C.

The forecaster said it will remain windy on Wednesday with frequent squally showers feeding in from the west throughout the day. Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance for further isolated thunderstorms and hail. The showers may merge to longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 8C to 10C are expected.

It will be cold and breezy on Wednesday night with clear spells, scattered heavy showers and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

“Current indications suggest Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. However, cloudier conditions along with outbreaks of rain are expected to spread from the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C degrees in fresh southwest winds. Thursday night looks set to be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 2C to 5C,” Met Éireann said.

“Remaining generally unsettled for the rest of the week and further spells of wet and windy weather.”