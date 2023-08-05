Wet and windy day ahead as Status Yellow warnings remain in place throughout day

Very strong winds are expected this morning and early afternoon, with possible impacts including falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travel conditions.

It is a very windy start to the long weekend as a four Status Yellow warnings have been issued throughout the day.

Met Éireann have issued Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and counties in Munster with a Status Yellow wind warning that is valid until 10m.

Dublin and Wicklow have been warned of the same impacts, as a Status Yellow Wind warning remains in place for both counties until 1pm.

A Status Yellow Wind warning was also issued for Louth and Meath early this morning. It was in effect between 4am and 9am.

7 Day Weather Forecast (31st of July to 6th of August)

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Rain warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath,Westmeath and Wicklow has been put in place by Met Éireann.

Spells of heavy rain may cause spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning is valid from 6.21am this morning until 11am.

Continuing the trend, the UK Met Office has said Storm Antoni is expected to bring “unseasonably wet and windy conditions and may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning.”

A Yellow rain warning has been issued for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from midnight until 11am today.

Despite the heavy rain continuing over Ulster and much of Leinster, it will clear eastwards by noon and brighter weather mixed with some scattered showers may follow.

The strong winds seen in Munster and eastern parts of Leinster this morning will gradually ease as the day progresses, Met Éireann has forecast.

Highest temperature of 15 to 18 degrees are expected before dropping to between 7 and 11 degrees overnight.

It will become dry in many parts of the country overnight, mixed with clear spells and scattered showers.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann predicts a bright day that will bring both sunshine and showers and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Further persistent rain is expected from Monday. It will start as a dry bank holiday with outbreaks of rain in the southwest gradually spreading eastwards.