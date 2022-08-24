Westmeath’s Rachel Duffy ‘stunned and surprised’ after winning Rose of Tralee

Ms Duffy - an NUI Galway drama theatre and performance studies and Spanish graduate who works in a bar in Moate - said she was stunned, excited, surprised and honoured to win the wold famous contest.

The 23-year-old from the village of Rosemount in County Westmeath was crowned the 62nd Rose of Tralee in front of a packed house at at the Munster Technological University Sports Academy Complex and hundreds of thousands of TV viewers just before midnight on Tuesday.

She succeeds Dr Sinead Flanagan who won the title in 2019 and who has been the reigning Rose of Tralee for the last three years, due to the event’s cancellation for the last two years as a result of the Covid Pandemic.

Ms Duffy - an NUI Galway drama theatre and performance studies and Spanish graduate who works in a bar in Moate - said she was stunned, excited, surprised and honoured to win the wold famous contest.

“I think shocked is an understatement. I’m so in awe of all the other girls just being in it for the last two weeks has made me realise just what a privilege it is to be a Rose,” she said minutes after she was crowned with the famous Rose tiara.

Before being crowned the Rose of Tralee Rachel said she had planned to return to university to complete a Master Degree to become a Spanish and English teacher, that plan is now likely to be put on hold.

“I’m already worrying about my Masters. It’s supposed to start next week, but that’s a problem for tomorrow,” she said.

“I feel so so honoured to have this role now. I never anticipated this happening and I know the next year and following in Sinead Flanagan’s footsteps is going to be a huge an undertaking,” said Rachel.

The long awaited return of the Rose of Tralee has been hailed as a massive success with the huge crowds in Tralee over the last five days drawing comparisons to the festivals of 20 years ago.