Westmeath player scoops €134,357 Quick Pick prize in Saturday's Lotto draw

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at John Whelan’s Newsagents on Main Street, Kilbeggan.

The lucky punter became the biggest winner in Saturday night’s draw after matching five numbers and the bonus number winning over €130,000.

Whelan’s newsagents has served the community of Kilbeggan since the 1950’s and owner of the business, John Whelan has urged all of his local customers to check their tickets in the hope that they might be the big winner from last night’s Lotto draw.

“It’s fantastic news for us in Kilbeggan. The call came through on Saturday night after the draw and there is a great buzz around the town as the good news spreads.

"We’ve had a steady stream of customers in checking their tickets this morning and we hope that the winner has already realised that they now have a very valuable ticket in their possession. We last sold a winning Lotto jackpot ticket in 1996 so I like to think that we were overdue another big win last night.

"We are a local community shop, and we are all delighted for the winner, whoever it may be,” he said.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Saturday 22) Lotto draw were: 02, 09, 14, 25, 28, 38 and the bonus number was 27.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €2,431,446,