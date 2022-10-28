Westmeath murder suspect is found hiding under a duvet in relative’s bedroom

A suspect in a fatal stabbing was found by gardaí hiding under a duvet as he cowered in the bedroom of a woman related to him, the Sunday World can reveal.

The man has been in custody since he was arrested in relation to outstanding bench warrants against him and has not yet been questioned by detectives about the murder.

These arrest warrants relate to charges connected to sinister threats against him.

Sources say gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier (65), who was killed near his Co Westmeath home on Monday.

It is understood the suspect in the case had a high dependency on cannabis but was not known to gardaí for involvement in serious offences.

Yesterday gardaí gave more details about their investigation and made a public appeal for information.

“Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier, 65 years,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a body of a male at a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. The man, now known to be Stefan Nivelles Posschier, was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries.”

A post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The results are not being released for operational reasons.

“An incident room has been established at Mullingar garda station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation,” added the garda statement.

“Investigating gardaí at Mullingar would like to speak to any person that met with or saw Stefan or interacted with him on social media on the days prior to the discovery of his body on the afternoon of Tuesday October 25.

“Investigating gardaí can be contacted at the incident room in Mullingar garda station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or through any garda station. No arrests have been made at this time.”

However, it is understood gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation and are working on the theory that there may have been a row with the victim.

Mr Posschier was originally from Belgium but had been living in the area for around 20 years.

He also went by the stage name ‘Stefan De Guylian’ when working as a medium, clairvoyant and shamanic healer. Mr Posschier also did tarot readings in towns across the country.

On Tuesday, Garda headquarters announced details of the tragedy and confirmed that an investigation was under way.

The scene at the property in Rattin near Milltownpass remained sealed off last night as the garda investigation continued.

A date for the victim’s funeral has not been announced.