Weather Ireland: Warnings extended as Met Éireann forecasts how long cold snap will last

Ireland has had its coldest day in 12 years

Fresh from its coldest day in 12 years, Ireland is likely to remain in the deep freeze until the end of this weekend, Met Éireann have said.

Temperatures were still as low as -6C in places this morning and the southern half of Ireland is now at risk of snow, sleet and hail showers later today, further adding to treacherous and icy conditions.

The northern half of the country will likely be dry and clear today as the blanket of freezing fog lifts, but it will be cloudy down south, bringing with it increased chances of wintry showers.

This will create even more treacherous travel conditions and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have confirmed Ireland will likely use more than 35,000 tons of grit during this cold spell - costing a whopping €1.75m.

This is more than a third of the stock that Ireland would typically use in an entire winter season.

The mercury did not rise above 3.1C in Cavan yesterday, meaning it was the coldest day in Ireland in 12 years and many counties are expected to remain below freezing all day today.

“Another bitterly cold night but becoming generally dry and clear.

"There is the chance of an isolated wintry shower near coasts. Widespread frost and ice will develop with lowest temperatures of -7C to -1C in a light to moderate northeast breeze,” Met Éireann’s Aoife Kealy said.

It will stay very cold throughout this week with widespread frost and ice but most areas will remain dry and bright with just occasional wintry showers near coasts.

Temperatures will still dip well below freezing overnight and will struggle to surpass zero degrees in places in the daytime.

Met Éireann extended their yellow warning for the entire country for low temperatures and ice until Friday afternoon, with “widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

“Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low. Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land,” Met Éireann said.

The rest of the working week will remain bitterly cold with lows of -6C and -7C overnight and widespread frosts and icy conditions during the day.

Met Éireann said there is “a good deal of uncertainty” in the forecast from Sunday onwards but that current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled and milder weather will move over the country.