Weather Ireland: Thunderstorm warning for six counties as widespread rain expected

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for six counties, as widespread rain is forecast nationwide this afternoon.

The thunderstorm warning will impact counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Tipperary and it runs from midday until 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann said the potential impacts include spot flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry from midday until 9pm.

Met Éireann said today will start out mostly cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle as rain near the east coast quickly clears. Sunny spells will develop as the day goes on, with scattered showers that will become more widespread and heavy during the afternoon. Some thundery downpours will occur, especially in the east, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures today will range from 14C to 20C.

Heavy or thundery showers will clear eastwards this evening, and showers will become isolated tonight. Clear spells will form with some mist patches. Towards morning, more heavy showers will develop near the west coast. Overnight temperatures will drop back to between 7C and 10C.

The forecaster said showers will become widespread again tomorrow, with some heavy downpours and thunder in the afternoon. There will be some sunny spells at times too, with highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be a showery day with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours. There will be some sunny breaks at times too, with highest temperatures of 13C to 15C.

Sunshine and showers are forecast again for Thursday, with highest temperatures 13C to 16C.

“Mainly dry weather with some sunshine is expected on Friday as winds ease light variable or calm. A little warmer too with highs of 15C to 18C,” Met Éireann said.

“Current indications suggest that next weekend will be changeable with some rain or showers at times but dry bright periods occurring too with sunny spells. Temperatures around 14C to 17C on Saturday, though it looks like it'll turn cooler on Sunday.”