Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts thunder and hail amid sunny spells today

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers today with a chance of thunder and hail, Met Éireann has forecast.

Some of the showers may turn heavy with some sleet over high ground possible.

It will remain breezy at times with mainly moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds and highest temperatures between 6C and 9C.

Monday will see sunny spells and showers for much of the day, though the showers will gradually clear northwards, becoming confined mainly to Ulster by evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 6C and 9C in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

The national forecaster said it will remain unsettled through the working week with further wet and breezy conditions expected.

Tuesday will be dull and wet for much of the day with prolonged outbreaks of rain.

Later in the evening, the rain will clear eastwards with scattered showers and some late bright spells following from the west.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong along Atlantic coasts.

There will be scattered showers with occasional sunny spells on Wednesday.

More persistent outbreaks of rain will push in to the southwest later in the evening with highest temperatures between 6C and 10C in fresh west to southwest winds.

There will be showery outbreaks of rain through much of the day on Thursday, most frequent in the western half of the country.

It will be cloudy to start with brighter spells developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C. Moderate southwesterly winds, gradually freshening.

Some uncertainty remains for the further outlook, though it will most likely remain unsettled through the weekend.