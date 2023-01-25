Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts temperatures to drop below freezing

Tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells and some mist patches. Frost and some icy patches will develop also, in lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C.

Met Éireann said early this morning will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with patches of mist.

Light rain and drizzle over Connacht and Ulster will gradually move south-eastwards today and will clear to the south towards this evening, with sunny spells following. Highest temperatures this afternoon will range from 7C to 10C.

The forecaster said Thursday will be cool and dry with sunny spells and afternoon temperatures of 5C to 8C.

Thursday night will be cold with clear spells, but with patches of mist and fog too. Frost and icy patches are expected also with lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C.

On Friday morning, frost, fog and ice will gradually clear and sunny spells will develop. Met Éireann said cloudier conditions will gradually extend eastwards through the afternoon and outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will develop in the northwest by the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5C to 8C are expected.

On Friday night, light rain and drizzle will spread south-eastwards across the country. The rain and drizzle will clear overnight with clear spells following. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 2C to 5C.

The forecaster said Saturday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 6C to 9C are expected.

Saturday night will be cold with patches of mist or fog and frost in places. Lowest temperatures will range from 0C to 4C.

Sunday will start off dry, however, rain and drizzle will move in from the northwest later and spread across the country. Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C are expected.

“The early days of next week look like having a fair amount of dry weather, but some rain or drizzle at times too,” Met Éireann said.