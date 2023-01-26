Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts sunshine nationwide but lows of -3C tonight

Tonight will be very cold, below freezing in most counties, with a widespread frost developing

It will dip to -3 tonight in places.

Thursday is set to be a clear winter day with good spells of sunshine but still rather chilly with highs of just seven to nine degrees, Met Éireann have said.

“Some patches of mist or fog are also expected in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, coldest inland.

“Frost and fog will gradually clear tomorrow morning as some bright spells develop. It will remain dry through most of the day, although cloud will gradually build from the northwest with some outbreaks of rain pushing into Connacht and Ulster later in the evening.

“Highest temperatures of six to nine degrees in very light southwesterly or variable breezes,” Met Éireann said.

It is forecast to remain mostly dry this weekend and right into next week, but Sunday is likely to bring some rain.

The rain will continue through Friday night in the north and west and push southeastwards across the country, but becoming confined mainly to Leinster and Munster by morning.

Friday night will be cold but temperatures should not fall below zero degrees, with lows forecast to be between one and five degrees.

Saturday will be largely dry but cloudy with isolated outbreaks of rain lingering in Leinster and Munster early on. Highs will again range from 7-9 degrees. It will freeze in places on Saturday night with lows of zero but mostly in the low single degrees nationally.

Sunday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, mainly affecting Connacht and Ulster.

“The best of the dry spells will be in Leinster. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees in mainly light to moderate westerly winds, fresher along northwestern coasts.

“[Monday will be] dry and partly cloudy. Highest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees in light westerly winds.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook, although conditions may turn a bit more unsettled for the middle of next week,” Met Eireann forecast.