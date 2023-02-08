Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts drop in temperature, icy stretches possible

Highest temperatures today will range from 8C to 10C

Met Éireann says it will be largely dry this morning with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle.

A band of rain will move into the northwest late this afternoon and move south-eastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures today will range from 8C to 10C.

Tonight, the last of the rain in the south and southeast will clear away quickly, and it will become mostly dry, clear and cold. A few showers will move in to the north and northwest later as cloud builds over the region.

Lowest temperatures will fall back to between -2C and 3C. It will be coldest generally in the midlands, south and southeast, with frost developing and some icy stretches possible.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The forecaster said tomorrow will be dry for most parts with spells of sunshine. It will be cloudier in parts of the north and west with a few showers. Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 7C to 9C.

After a mostly clear start on Thursday night, cloud will gradually build from the west with patchy light rain or drizzle developing in parts of the north, west and far southwest. It will stay largely dry elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C.

Met Éireann said it will be cloudy on Friday but there will be some hazy sunny spells. Overall, a good deal of dry weather is forecast but there will be a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 12C.

It will continue mostly cloudy with limited clear spells on Friday night. It will be dry for most parts with just isolated patches of light rain or drizzle and lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

The forecaster said there will be a good deal of cloud with some occasional sunny spells on Saturday. It will stay dry for most parts but some patchy light rain and drizzle is expected. Highest afternoon temperatures will reach 9C or 11C.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 3C and 7C.

It will stay mostly dry but cloudy on Sunday with patchy rain and highest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

“[There is] a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for early next week but current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled,” Met Éireann said.