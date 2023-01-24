Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts drizzle and cloud as conditions set to remain mild
It will be a cloudy start to Tuesday across the country
It will be a cloudy start to Tuesday across the country, with light rain or drizzle affecting areas of Connacht and Ulster, forecasters say.
Met Éireann is predicting some patchy mist or fog will linger in parts of the north and south, while elsewhere it will be mainly dry. Cloud will persist through the afternoon with patchy light rain developing later.
Highest temperatures will reach 9 to 11 degrees with light southwest winds.
Tonight is expected to bring a cloudy night with patchy rain or drizzle southeast across the country. The northwest will mainly stay dry throughout the night, Met Éireann said.
Overcast skies will keep temperatures mild with lows of 6 to 8 degrees.
Light southwest winds but a little fresher along Atlantic coasts.
Similarly, tomorrow is expected to bring same with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning, affecting Connacht and Ulster. A drier start is expected elsewhere but patchy light rain will drift down over much of the country later in the morning.
By midday, the light southwest winds will turn northwesterly as the rain clears away, leaving a mix of cloudy periods and some sunny spells with highs of 7 to 10 degrees.
Thursday will be mainly mild but temperatures will drop below zer in some places overnight, before things start warming up again.
Cloudy with some rain and drizzle and highs of up to 11C on Friday.
