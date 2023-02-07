Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast sunny spells and dry conditions

Where clear skies persist, some frost will set in as temperatures are expected to drop between -1C-4C

There will be sunny spells and dry conditions across the country today but the northwest will be hit with patchy rain and drizzle.

However, the northwest can expect clearer and brighter conditions later in the day.

Temperatures across the board will range between 8C-11C.

Met Éireann said it will remain mostly the same tonight with dry and clear spells. However some areas will experience mist and fog patches with isolated drizzle.

Where clear skies persist, some frost will set in as temperatures are expected to drop between -1C-4C.

Tomorrow will bring similar conditions, remaining dry apart from patchy drizzle across the west and northwest.

A band of rain will develop from the northwest, moving eastwards through the late evening, while the south and east will experience the best of the sunny spells.

Temperatures will remain between 8C-10C, Met Éireann said.