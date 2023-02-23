Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast mainly dry day ahead but frost possible
The east and south of the country will experience the best of the weather with spells of sunshine
Met Éireann said it will be a cold morning with frost in areas but overall it will be a mostly dry day.
The east and south of the country will experience the best of the weather with spells of sunshine, while in the west and north it will turn somewhat cloudier during the day with a chance of a few showers.
Temperatures will range between 6C and 9C in moderate north to northwest breezes.
It will remain mostly dry overnight, but Met Éireann says a good deal of cloud will linger bringing a few patches of light rain or drizzle.
Lowest temperatures will reach between 1C and 5C with a touch of frost possible in the south where skies will be clearest early in the night.
The forecaster said Friday will see plenty of dry weather with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells.
Similarly, a few light showers will feed south over the country on a moderate northerly breeze.
Temperatures will range between 8C to 11C.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Bank in contact with gardaí as former GAA star arrested over cancer fraud claims
Outspoken | ‘JK Rowling has always advocated for most vulnerable in society’ says Irish Harry Potter star
verdict | Pat Ward trial: Karen Marie McDonald cleared of murder but guilty of manslaughter
TRAGIC LOSS | Man (40s) dies and four other hospitalised after horror crash in Co Wexford
Separate probe | Fraud squad to question Catriona Carey over alleged mortgage scam
Thief | Dublin student ran off with expensive iPhone after meeting seller, court told
fractured | Dublin dad who broke boy’s (8) nose after daughter ‘shot with Nerf gun’ avoids jail
BIG HAUL | Four arrested as drugs worth combined €350k seized in Finglas and Carlow raids
Monster | Stepdaughter of disgraced sportsman and politician Davy Tweed to publish book on horror abuse
'Untreatable' | Notorious Irish paedo Carey Lyons admits to more than a dozen new charges