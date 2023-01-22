Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast dull conditions with patchy rain and fog
It will be dull and misty today with patchy rain or drizzle clearing from the west in the afternoon, Met Éireann has forecast.
Temperatures will range between 7C and 11C with moderate southerly winds, gradually easing light.
The weather service said it will remain mild for the time of year over the coming days.
Monday will be rather dull with fog lingering in the morning, there'll be patchy rain on coasts with sunny spells too.
Highest temperatures will again range between 7C and 11C in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.
The national forecaster said it will be cloudy with patches of rain drizzle and fog on Monday night with lowest temperatures between 4C and 7C in light southwesterly or variable breezes.
Tuesday will see further spells of rain drizzle and fog with highest temperatures between 9C and 11C in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher in the northwest.
On Wednesday, rain in the north and west will gradually track southeastwards through the morning and early afternoon with some sunny spells and showers following.
Temperatures will range between 8C and 11C, turning colder as the rain clears and light southerly winds veer northwesterly.
Thursday will feel colder with a northerly wind developing and Thursday night will be very cold and clear with temperatures well below freezing.
Current indications for the extended outlook indicate changeable conditions with rain and showers at times. Temperatures will generally range between 8C and 10C.
Today's Headlines
WAG'S JAG | Kinahan cartel gangster’s moll Deirdre Brady turns up at prison in style to start one-year term
Hair-ing to go | Dancing With The Stars’ Shane Byrne reveals wife Caroline insists he keeps famous mullet
Investigation | Elderly patient dies after apparent attack by man (30s) at Cork hospital
guilty plea | Champion horse breeder faces up to 14 years in jail after admitting sex abuse of teen girl
'off out' | Maura Higgins shares new snaps from lavish Mexican getaway with her gal pals
'administrative errors' | Garda accused of taking cocaine in nightclub has been suspended on full pay for FIVE years
Behind bars | Drink-driving mum jailed after livestreaming high-speed motorway crash in stolen Lexus
Exclusive | Social justice charity Extern has to pay back £600,000 wrongly claimed from Stormont
AMERICAN BEAUTY | Dublin sex worker reveals she has bedded several high-profile Irish celebrities
extortion plot | Antrim woman admits threatening to send ex cop’s nudes to newspapers in £10k blackmail