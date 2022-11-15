Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast bright and mild day with showers turning heavy

However, tonight will be chilly, with a touch of frost, as lowest temperatures will be 0C to 4C

It will be a bright and mild day across the country with showers turning heavy in the evening, Met Éireann has forecast.

Showers will mainly affect Connacht and Munster and it will spread into south Leinster too this evening with some of the showers becoming heavy.

Elsewhere will have a mainly dry day with highest temperatures of 9C to 13C.

However, tonight will be chilly, with a touch of frost, as lowest temperatures will be 0C to 4C.

Tomorrow morning will be largely dry and bright after any mist or fog patches clear, with isolated showers.

"Rain will develop across Munster during the afternoon, spreading into Leinster during the evening, with scattered showers elsewhere,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C with light easterly winds, a little breezier along southern and eastern coasts.”

Thursday will see a mixed day of sunny spells and occasional showers for most areas.

“Good sunny spells on Friday with passing showers, driest in the east of the country,” the national forecaster said.

“Light to moderate southwest breezes.

"Feeling chilly with afternoon highs of 6C to 9C. Friday night will be cold with a widespread frost likely in largely calm and clear conditions.

“Lowest temperatures of -1C to 3C.”

Saturday will be “very breezy and windy” with highest temperatures of 7C to 11C while Sunday will also see showery conditions.