Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast bright and mild day with showers turning heavy
However, tonight will be chilly, with a touch of frost, as lowest temperatures will be 0C to 4C
It will be a bright and mild day across the country with showers turning heavy in the evening, Met Éireann has forecast.
Showers will mainly affect Connacht and Munster and it will spread into south Leinster too this evening with some of the showers becoming heavy.
Elsewhere will have a mainly dry day with highest temperatures of 9C to 13C.
However, tonight will be chilly, with a touch of frost, as lowest temperatures will be 0C to 4C.
Tomorrow morning will be largely dry and bright after any mist or fog patches clear, with isolated showers.
"Rain will develop across Munster during the afternoon, spreading into Leinster during the evening, with scattered showers elsewhere,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.
“Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C with light easterly winds, a little breezier along southern and eastern coasts.”
Thursday will see a mixed day of sunny spells and occasional showers for most areas.
“Good sunny spells on Friday with passing showers, driest in the east of the country,” the national forecaster said.
“Light to moderate southwest breezes.
"Feeling chilly with afternoon highs of 6C to 9C. Friday night will be cold with a widespread frost likely in largely calm and clear conditions.
“Lowest temperatures of -1C to 3C.”
Saturday will be “very breezy and windy” with highest temperatures of 7C to 11C while Sunday will also see showery conditions.
Today's Headlines
no improvement | Tom Niland (74) has ‘wasted away’ in hospital, unable to eat or move, following violent burglary
Abuse | ‘Despicable' young man called Garda ‘fat c***’ before saying she could ‘suck his balls’
Be Kind | Una Healy forced to ‘block a few negative profiles’ who sent nasty messages
cemetery assault | Teen among two arrested as part of probe into fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee
'courage' | Vicky Phelan was a ‘warrior’ whose fight will be continued, says friend and fellow campaigner
'Bright Light' | Woman (60s) killed in Dublin motorbike accident named locally as tributes pour in
Evil beasts | Prosecutors to fight ‘unduly lenient’ sentences handed to sick duo who raped girl (12)
RIP | Funeral details announced for tragic Wicklow sea swimmer Ciarán Megannety
So near, so Qatar | Lawyer suing Daniel Kinahan for €15m in racketeering case says cartel-boss may have fled Dubai to Qatar
disciplinary action | Why Manchester United are ready to tear up Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract after explosive interview