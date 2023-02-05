Weather Ireland: Frosty but mainly dry, Met Éireann predicts

Tonight will see a cloudy and mostly dry evening with a few patches of light rain and drizzle developing

Frosty conditions engulfed parts of the country but forecasters expect the weather to remain mainly dry across Bank Holiday Sunday with hazy sunshine to develop across the afternoon.

In the south west, it will remain cloudy with a chance of drizzle near coastal areas, extending to western coasts later in the afternoon, Met Éireann predicts.

Temperatures will remain around 6 to 10 degrees, with moderate to occasionally fresh southerly breezes, bringing a cooler day.

Tonight will see a cloudy and mostly dry evening with a few patches of light rain and drizzle developing.

Temperatures are expected to drop between 1 and 6 degrees, with the east experiencing the coolest temperatures with moderate southerly winds with a few mist and dog patches developing.

The Bank Holiday Monday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, however there will be a few scattered outbreaks of light rain of drizzle in Atlantic coastal counties.

Temperatures will reach between 8 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh on Atlantic coasts.

Monday night will bring cloud with a weak band of patchy light rain extending from the northwest through the night.

While the rain clears northwest towards morning, drier clearer conditions will develop.

Lowest temperatures will vary between 3 to 7 degrees, or locally lower where clear spells persist initially in the southeast and later in the northwest once the rain clears as light southwest winds veer northerly.