Weather Ireland: dull day with occasional heavy downpours, Met Éireann forecasts

Today will be a mostly cloudy and misty day with hill and coastal fog, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be rain in Ulster and Connacht this morning and patches of light rain or drizzle elsewhere.

The rain will clear northeastwards later this morning, but more rain will move in across the country from the west during the afternoon and evening, with occasional heavy falls.

It will be a mild day with highest temperatures between 11C and 15C, in a moderate to fresh southerly breeze.

Tuesday will start with scattered showers and some sunny intervals.

Rain will move into the west during the morning and will spread across the rest of the country, with some heavy falls in the south and west during the afternoon and evening.

It will become quite windy later in the day as moderate south to southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty with highest temperatures between 10C and 13C.

The national forecaster said it will be wet and windy early on Tuesday night, followed by showery and sometimes breezy conditions for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be breezy and blustery with showers becoming widespread and sometimes heavy.

The best of the sunny spells will be in the morning with highest temperatures between 9C and 11C with a moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly wind, strong near the coast.

Many areas will be dry with sunny spells on Thursday morning, although there will be showers in Atlantic coastal counties.

The showers will spread across the country during the afternoon and will turn heavy at times, but it will become drier again in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C with moderate south to southwest winds, occasionally turning fresh and gusty.

On Friday, there will be similar weather to Thursday with sunny spells and isolated showers in the morning and evening but more widespread showers during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 13C with a moderate southwesterly breeze.