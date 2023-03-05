Weather Ireland: Cold snap to last well into week, icy nights and wintry showers possible
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week as an Arctic airflow moves through the country.
It is expected to be cool and cloudy today with showers spread across the northern half of the country, Met Éireann forecasts.
There will be some sunny spells developing in the afternoon with temperatures ranging between 7C-9C in moderate northwesterly winds.
Tonight will see scattered showers with mist and fog forming in light westerly breezes.
Temperatures are expected to drop between -1C and 3C with some frost possible where skies are clear.
Tomorrow will remain much the same with cool and cloudy weather, and rain moving southwards.
Across the south there will be some sunny spells with late sunshine in the north.
Temperatures will reach between 5C-9C in areas, Met Éireann says.
Cold spells are expected to increase throughout the week with frost, ice and some possible wintry falls.
Monday will see long clear spells as the last of the rain clears in the south. Temperatures will drop below 0 and reach lows of -4 degrees, leading to widespread frost and possible icy stretches.
Met Éireann forecasts a cold Tuesday, with an Arctic airflow moving down the country with plenty of sunshine. There will be some scattered sleet and snow showers streaming into the north and northwest.
Temperatures will reach between 3C-6C with some wintry showers continuing in the north coast overnight. It will stay dry and clear elsewhere.
The night will see icy spells with sharp or severe frost in sub-zero temperatures.
Wednesday will remain much the same with a cold frosty start with some ice.
Temperatures will range between 3C-6C with some uncertainty after-dark. Wintry outbreaks may continue to feed up from the southwest with possible widespread wintry falls.
Coldest spells will see temperatures drops to -2C.
