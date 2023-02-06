Weather Ireland: Bank Holiday to remain mostly dry but frosty conditions forecast

It will turn colder later in the day as the midlands along with south and east of the country may see frosty conditions

The midlands along with south and east of the country are expected to receive a touch of frost under any clearer breaks tonight.

Met Éireann is predicting sunny and dry conditions across most of the country on Bank Holiday Monday but counties in the West could be hit with some cloud and rain.

However, mild temperatures are expected nationwide ranging from 8-11C, according to the national forecaster.

But it will turn colder later in the day as the midlands along with south and east of the country may see frosty conditions.

Met Eireann predicts it will be cloudy with some rain and drizzle at times across Atlantic counties with lows of 1 to 6 degrees.

Tomorrow will see similar conditions while the day remains cloudy with patch rain or drizzle in the west and north sinking southeastwards during the afternoon, fizzling out throughout the day.

Some areas are expected to stay fully dry though misty conditions may set in, with some hazy sunshine following in the clearance across the northwest.

Temperatures will reach 8 to 11 degrees in mostly calm conditions.