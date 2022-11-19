Weather: Cold snap finally takes hold as scattered showers predicted

Highest temperatures set to hit between 7 and 11 degrees

After the highest temperatures ever in November we are now set for a cold snap

Today will start cold and dry with some outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be some brightness in the east, cloud will build from the west and there will be outbreaks of rain through the morning in the west, turning heavy at times, and extending eastwards to all parts by evening.

It will be blustery with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing, moderating westerly in the clearance from the rain. Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 11C.

Any lingering rain will clear in the east tonight while scattered showers will extend over the western half of the country.

It will turn mostly dry and clear in the east with lowest temperatures between 3C and 6C in a fresh and blustery west or southwest wind.

The national forecaster said unsettled weather is expected with rain or showers on most days, temperatures will be close to the seasonal norm.

Sunday will be bright and blustery with sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy with hail, most frequent over the western half of the country.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 6C and 10C in a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

There will be some clear spells early in the night with a touch of grass frost possible in Ulster as temperatures dip to between 2C and 5C, but it will be milder in the southwest where rain will extend from the Atlantic early in the night.

The rain, which will be heavy at times, along with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, will extend across the country through the night.

Monday will start out wet across the country, the rain will gradually clear from the southwest through the morning, although sunny spells and scattered showers will follow, and they may merge to longer spells of rain at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 6C and 10C in mostly light to moderate west to southwest winds, veering strong northwesterly in the southwest later.

On Monday night, some patchy frost may develop as temperatures drop to between 0C and 4C generally.

After a cold and mostly dry start on Tuesday, cloud will extend from the southwest through the afternoon as light to moderate winds become southerly, before a band of rain extends from the southwest through the evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 6C and 10C, remaining coolest in the east.

Rain will clear northeastwards on Tuesday night with clear spells and some showers following. Lowest temperatures will range between 3C and 6C in fresh southwest winds.