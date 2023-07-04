Serious Injuries | 

Waterford teenager airlifted to Temple Street Hospital after bike accident

He is being treated for “serious” head injuries after falling off his bicycle.

File photo: Coast Guard Rescue helicopter.

Neasa Cumiskey

A teenage boy was airlifted to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street Hospital from Co Waterford last night following an accident.

The 14-year-old was rushed to the Dublin hospital by Waterford helicopter Rescue 117 from the Kill area.

Local gardaí and the Bonmahon Coastguard Unit attended the scene last night shortly after 8.30pm and assisted the helicopter as it made its landing at the Kill GAA pitch.


