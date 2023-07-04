Waterford teenager airlifted to Temple Street Hospital after bike accident

He is being treated for “serious” head injuries after falling off his bicycle.

A teenage boy was airlifted to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street Hospital from Co Waterford last night following an accident.

The 14-year-old was rushed to the Dublin hospital by Waterford helicopter Rescue 117 from the Kill area.

He is being treated for “serious” head injuries after falling off his bicycle.

Local gardaí and the Bonmahon Coastguard Unit attended the scene last night shortly after 8.30pm and assisted the helicopter as it made its landing at the Kill GAA pitch.