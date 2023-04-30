Waterford in mourning following death of student Cian Nugent (21) in swimming tragedy

Water Safety Ireland, the RNLI and Irish Coast Guard urged people to take maximum care in rivers, lakes and the sea as temperatures are set to rise and Ireland sees a major upsurge in water-related activity.

Water sports enthusiasts have been urged to take maximum safety precautions after the tragic death of a young man in a Waterford swimming tragedy.

Cian Nugent (21), who was from Ballytrisnane, Old Parish, Dungarvan in Waterford, died when he got into difficulty with a group of other young men while swimming offshore at Whiting Bay, just outside Ardmore last Friday.

The group were some 150 metres offshore when they got into difficulty and a major air-sea rescue operation was triggered involving the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI.

Two of the group managed to make it ashore, two had to be rescued and one young man was later taken unresponsive from the water in Youghal Bay.

Despite desperate efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead shortly after being airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Mr Nugent was an engineering student at University College Cork (UCC).

The Dungarvan community expressed shock at the tragedy with Mr Nugent's funeral details expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI), the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI have again appealed to people to exercise caution when engaging in all water-related activity.

A total of 79 people drowned in Ireland in 2021 - almost 5pc more than in 2020.

Over the past decade, Ireland has suffered 1,108 drownings - the bulk of which occur in the June-August period when people engage in water sports in rivers, lakes and seas.

Repeated safety campaigns have seen the number of drownings steadily declining over the past 15 years.

While 2007 witnessed a total of 168 drownings, that figure has steadily been brought down to 105 in 2019, 76 in 2020 and 79 in 2021.

An average of 111 people have drowned each year over the past decade.

WSI official Roger Sweeney said drownings remain a significant public health issue.

"Drownings can happen quickly and silently and warmer weather sometimes lulls people into a false sense of security," he said.

"However, waterways are still quite cool which affects the muscles needed to swim safely back to shore. Swim at lifeguarded waterways or in designated bathing areas that are known to be safe and have ring buoys present."

"Stay within your depth, supervise children closely and never use inflatable toys on open water as you can be swept from shore in an instant."

Some Irish beaches have now banned the use of inflatables as flotation devices for children after a number of near-tragedies.

WSI warned that people should never attempt to swim after eating or drinking.

People have also been urged never to swim in areas marked as having dangerous currents or rip tides.

Lifeguards commence seven day operations at most Irish beaches from July 1 until August 31 with weekend operations in late May and June.