Waterford drowning victim Cian Nugent’s mum tells pals to ‘move forward afresh’

Cian Nugent (21) was part of a group swimming 150 metres out to sea at Whiting Bay in Ardmore when they got into difficulty at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The funeral of a young student who tragically drowned in Waterford over the weekend heard how he had “so much love to give” during his requiem mass on Wednesday.

Cian Nugent (21) was part of a group swimming 150 metres out to sea at Whiting Bay in Ardmore when they got into difficulty at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The University College Cork student, from Old Parish near Dungarvan in County Waterford, is believed to have travelled to Ardmore with his friends for a swim during a break from his engineering studies.

Cian was laid to rest following a ceremony at The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Old Parish at midday yesterday.

His parents Paul and Naoive, brothers Jamie and Oisín, uncles, aunts, neighbours, friends, other relatives, and memebrs of the UCC community were all in attendance.

During the service, Cian’s devastated mum Naoive read out a heartfelt account of her young son’s life, from his interest in dinosaur figurines as a child to calling him “the alien baby” when he was an infant due to his “grown-up” face and full head of hair.

She described her son as an “artistic, mathematical, logical, social, and funny” boy who you could spend “endless hours” with.

“He was such a personality. He was an all-rounder.

“Cian had so much more life to live and love to give to everyone around him,” she told mourners.

Ms Nugent also urged Cian’s friends who were present when tragedy struck in Ardmore last week to put their minds at ease and try to live their lives how their late pal did going forward.

“To the lads and the girls that were with him last Friday in Ardmore, erase those memories from your heads. That was an awful situation for anybody so young.

“Remember Cian as happy and vibrant. If you must, remember him as throwing up in the broom cupboard at the engineering ball after too much free prosecco.

“You did your best that day. Move forward afresh. Live your life and do what Cian did – say yes to every party, yes to every chance to make a new connection, yes to meeting new people, yes to seeing or learning something new. Say yes to life.”

A member of the public raised the alarm and Youghal RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat shortly before 1.30pm on Friday and the Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter was dispatched from Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services responded, and the Coast Guard rescued three people from the water - the other two left safely.

However, one of the young men taken from the water was pronounced dead after being brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The lifeboat began a search for the third swimmer, who was located in the water by Youghal RNLI.

In a statement from the RNLI, a spokesperson said: "Youghal RNLI was requested to launch its inshore lifeboat at 1.25pm following a request by the Irish Coast Guard to go to the aid of three swimmers thought to be difficulty 150m from the shore in Whiting Bay near Youghal Harbour.

"The alarm was raised by a member of the public.

"Two of the swimmers subsequently made it to shore unaided and the lifeboat began a search for the third swimmer.

"The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117 from Waterford was also tasked along with the Coast Guard shore units from Youghal and Ardmore.

"Youghal RNLI located the casualty and brought them onboard the lifeboat. The casualty was then airlifted by helicopter and transferred to Cork University Hospital.

"The young man was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”